Preparing for Indian response? Defence tracker claims Pakistan moving military assets near J&K

As India mourns the killing of at least 26 people in Tuesday's deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, military watchers have pointed out movement of Pakistani military assets near the Jammu and Kashmir border. According to online flight tracking data shared by defence observers, Pakistan has possibly begun deploying aircraft to forward bases in anticipation of an Indian response.

Retired Naval Maritime Pilot Cdr Sandeep Dhawan wrote on X, "Pakistan Air Force C-130 is doing rounds of PoK. Are they preparing for our reaction? Or deploying more terrorists in the region? Both ways, things are heating up."

Egyptian journalist Khaled Mahmoued added, "Pakistan puts Air Force on high alert amid global anticipation of Indian response to Kashmir attack. In his first official reaction, Modi vowed that the perpetrators 'will not go unpunished', signaling the possibility of a military or security response."

The comments come amid rising calls for a strong counter-strike. Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said this was Pulwama 2 moment for India. "This attack is not any co-incidence," he said while speaking to PTI. "It is a well-planned attack. I have said this earlier too...these are Pakistan SSG commandos dressed as terrorists."

"A couple of days ago, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir made a statement, and you see such kind of an attack here...Asim Munir is using 'jihad' language, the attack has been carried in a similar way. The response should be similar to what Israel did after Hamas attack. There should be an appropriate response,” Vaid added.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Srinagar on Tuesday night for a high-level review meeting, said, "With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared."

In a statement earlier, Shah said, "Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences."

The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The massacre — among the deadliest targeting civilians in the region in recent years — occurred around 2:30 pm in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination. The deceased included two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and returned on Wednesday morning to oversee the government's response. He has assured that the perpetrators "will not be spared".