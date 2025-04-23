Pahalgam terror attack: Shops, fuel station, schools were shut on Wednesday as organisations from various walks of life called for a shutdown to protest the killings in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured several others. Terrorists attacked Baisaran meadows of the Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Videos and photos on social media of the aftermath of the attack have left people from across the country shaken. In these videos, many were seen pleading for help, while some continued to break down. Following the dastardly attack, security was beefed up across the valley.

Officials said that most shops, fuel stations, schools, business establishments were shut in Srinagar. Only shops dealing in essential commodities were open across the city. While private vehicles plied as usual, public transport was sparse.

While government schools were open, private schools were shut across the valley.

Peaceful protests were held at several places in the valley as the protestors denounced the attack. Several political parties, socio-religious organisations, trade bodies and civil society groups called for a shutdown in Kashmir. The ruling National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples' Conference, and Apni Party were some of the political parties supporting the shutdown to protest the attack.

Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) -- a group of several religious bodies – appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to protest the attack. Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, and other trade and tourism bodies called for a shutdown. The Private Schools' Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) also announced the closure of all private schools in the state, while Kashmir University postponed all examinations scheduled on Wednesday.

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Terrorists opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows killing 26 and injuring several others. It was the worst attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings, disrupting the seemingly calm in Kashmir where tourism was on the rise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also shortened her visit to the United States and Peru. Modi convened a meeting with senior officials at the airport, and a special security cabinet meeting was scheduled for 0530 GMT.

A group called The Kashmir Front, a proxy outfit for Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack, citing discontent over the settlement of more than 85,000 outsiders in the region.