Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi to chair second meeting on incident, counter-terror ops underway in J&K -- Top points to know

Tensions between India and Pakistan have worsened after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. As New Delhi continues to tighten the noose around Islamabad, the Pakistani Army has continuously violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for 5 days in a row.

India took stern diplomatic measures against Pakistan including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and the cancellation of SAARC visa privileges for Pakistanis after Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) proxy outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) took the responsibility for the attack.

Pahalgam terror attack: Here are top developments to know