Pahalgam terror attack: Supreme Court junks plea seeking judicial probe, NIA chief visits incident site -- Top points to know

India is exploring further retaliation against Pakistan after implementing extensive diplomatic and strategic measures, including downgrading ties, closing key border routes, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, and expelling Pakistani military attaches from New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi conducted cabinet meetings and granted the Armed Forces "full operational freedom" following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where five to six terrorists targeted tourists. This incident is among the deadliest civilian attacks in the Kashmir Valley recently.

Pahalgam terror attack: Here are top developments so far