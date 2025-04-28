Pahalgam terror attack: US urges India, Pakistan to seek 'responsible solution'

The US State Department has called for a 'responsible solution' as tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the attack in Pahalgam. The US has expressed support for India while refraining from criticising Pakistan directly, despite India's accusations against its neighbour for the incident on April 22 in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 fatalities. Pakistan has denied involvement and requested a neutral investigation into the attack.

"This is an evolving situation and we are monitoring developments closely. We have been in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan at multiple levels," a US State Department spokesperson said. "The United States encourages all parties to work together towards a responsible resolution," the spokesperson added.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to pursue those responsible "to the ends of the earth" and suggested severe repercussions for the perpetrators. Both nations have implemented retaliatory measures, with India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a key agreement regarding water-sharing, and Pakistan restricting its airspace to Indian airlines.

The militant group Kashmir Resistance has claimed responsibility for the attack, with Indian security agencies linking it to Pakistan-based organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Meanwhile, security forces in Kashmir have initiated extensive crackdowns on terrorist networks and their supporters, with numerous raids and arrests made across the region. In particular, the Jammu and Kashmir Police reported operations targeting known terrorist associates, aiming to deter further attacks like the one in Pahalgam.

The crackdown has resulted in the demolition of several properties belonging to terrorists and their affiliates.

The attack happened when US Vice President JD Vance was on his India trip and a bilateral trade agreement between the nations are at work. US President Donald Trump, Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel have all condemned the attack and voiced their support for India.