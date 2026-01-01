Faisal Karim Masud, named by Bangladeshi authorities as the prime suspect in the killing of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi, has posted a second video within 24 hours denying involvement in the murder. In the video, Masud maintains that he is in Dubai and distances himself from the events in Dhaka that led to violent unrest across Bangladesh.

The murder of Hadi, a prominent face in the July 2024 uprising and a candidate for the February general elections, has resulted in increased scrutiny of political and business relations in the country.

Authorities allege Masud fled Bangladesh after the killing, but he insists in his video that he is in Dubai and had nothing to do with the killing. This claim contradicts statements from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, who say he crossed the border into India after the incident.

Masud, speaking directly in the recording, said, "I have not in any way, initially or later, been involved. This is completely false." This second video follows an earlier message with similar denials and is posted as the investigation unfolds.

He outlined financial arrangements with Hadi, saying he paid Hadi money to lobby officials in the Yunus-led interim government for his company and denied any involvement in the murder. He describes these transactions as routine business dealings.

According to Masud, the relationship later expanded beyond contracts to political organisation. He claimed Hadi asked him to help mobilise volunteers for programmes linked to the Yunus government, requesting logistical support for government-linked events.

Masud stated that Hadi requested, "Brother, you give me 50 people on the 16 December so I can succeed in my programme." He said the discussions focused on logistics and expenses and insisted the arrangement was routine.

Masud, an IT entrepreneur, said his business suffered after the political upheaval that removed Sheikh Hasina from office in 2024. He explained he approached Hadi seeking help in securing government-linked work and IT contracts, referencing his company YCU Technology and its project Battle of 71.

In the video, Masud also suggested alternative theories for the killing, saying, "I did not kill Hadi. My family and I are being implicated. I have come to Dubai to protect myself from the witch hunt. Hadi is a product of Jamat. Jamatis may have been behind it." He described his ties with Hadi as strictly professional.