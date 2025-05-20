Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir has been promoted to Field Marshal, the highest military rank in the country, Dawn reported on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Prime Minister's office, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal to promote Munir as Field Marshal. The decision was taken for his "exemplary role" in the conflict with India. The cabinet also unanimously decided to retain Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu in service even after the completion of his tenure.

Earlier, Munir, the de-facto ruler of Pakistan, was handed more power when the country's Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling, endorsing the trials of civilians in military courts. This was expected to give a free hand to the Munir-led military establishment, which had already suppressed democracy in Pakistan.

This comes just over a week after the Indian Army struck a decisive blow to the Pakistan Army by hitting 11 airfields, destroying its air defence systems in Lahore and Chaklala during Operation Sindoor.

Even after losing badly, Pakistan has been running propaganda that Asim Munir's forces responded strongly. However, Austrian military historian Tom Cooper said it was a "clear-cut victory" for India. He said when one side is bombing nuclear weapons storage facilities of the other, and the other has no ability to retaliate left, "then that's a clear-cut victory in my books".

According to Cooper, India's strikes had severely damaged critical Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan and Sargodha. He added that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart to initiate a ceasefire — a move that, he implied, underscored the imbalance in combat effectiveness.

American urban warfare expert John Spencer said Operation Sindoor met and exceeded its strategic aims — destroying terrorist infrastructure, demonstrating military superiority, restoring deterrence, and unveiling a new national security doctrine. Spencer, executive director of the Urban Warfare Institute, further said: "This was not symbolic force. It was decisive power, clearly applied."