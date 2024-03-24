Pakistan changes tune, says will 'seriously' consider normalising trade ties with India

Indicating a potential shift in diplomatic stance, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that Islamabad will "seriously" consider restoring trade ties with India that remained suspended since August 2019.

Pakistan, which downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi after the Indian government abrogated Article 370, has been struggling to pay back its external debts due to slower economic growth and a lack of new investments.

During a press conference in London following his participation in the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Dhar expressed the eagerness of the cash-strapped country's business community to resume trade activities with India. "Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume," the foreign minister said on Saturday.

Pakistan will consider restoring trade ties with India, he said. "We will seriously look into matters of trade with India," Dar was quoted as saying by Pakistan's Express Tribune.

Dhar's remarks indicated a potential shift in diplomatic stance towards India. Pakistan had opposed the revoking of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories.

The decision, Islamabad said, undermined the environment for holding talks between the neighbours. Pakistan has been insisting that the onus of improving the ties was on India and urging it to undo its "unilateral" steps in Kashmir as a sort of pre-condition to start the talks.

India made it clear to Pakistan that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were integral and inalienable parts of the country.

Despite the frosty ties, the two countries agreed to renew the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in February 2021.

Lately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the head of Pakistan's government, prompting hopes for a diplomatic thaw.

The Sharif-led coalition government came to power after the February 8 elections but it began its tenure with a dwindling economy which needs immediate improvement.

On Saturday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the mood in India now was not to overlook terrorism emanating from Pakistan which uses it as an "instrument of statecraft" and where terrorists are being sponsored at an "industry level". "Every country wants a stable neighbourhood...if nothing else, you want at least a quiet neighbourhood," he said in response to a question on India's ties with Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

