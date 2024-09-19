'Pakistan happy with Congress-NC manifesto': PM Modi's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday blasted Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his recent US visit and poll promises for Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress has allied with Farooq Abdullah's National Conference, which favours talks with Pakistan and restoration of Article 370.

"Congress can put our faith and culture at stake for a few votes anytime. The Congress heir went abroad and said that our 'devi-devta' are not gods...It is an insult to our faith," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public rally in Jammu. "Congress should be punished for this...They don't say all this just for the sake of it, or as a mistake. It is a planned conspiracy."

"It is a naxal mindset which has been imported from other religions and other countries... This naxal mindset of Congress insulted the Dogra culture of Jammu," he added.

PM Modi cautioned the voters, saying every vote given to Congress will implement the manifesto of PDP and NC - both parties want New Delhi to start dialogue with Islamabad and restore Article 370.

"They want to bring back Article 370. This means they want bloodshed in the valley again. Congress-NC alliance is being applauded in Pakistan. Pakistan is very happy with the Congress-NC manifesto and has openly extended its support."

"Pakistan's Defence Minister has openly come out in support of the Congress-NC alliance. He says their agenda is the same as that of Pakistan. Congress and NC want to implement Pakistan's agenda here in J&K," the prime minister said while referring to the Pakistani defence minister's remarks that Islamabad and the Congress-NC alliance are on the same page on the issue of restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Targeting Congress, Modi said, "They do not see anything except their vote bank that is why they only deepened the divide between Jammu and Kashmir over the years. They have always discriminated against Jammu. We have brought Jammu to the mainstream."

Highlighting the Centre's works in J&K, the Prime Minister said the condition of Katra and Reasi Railway station has drastically improved and two Vande Bharat trains reach Katra from Delhi. "With the construction of the Chenani Nashri tunnel, the travel time from Jammu to Srinagar has been reduced. Many such tunnels are being constructed in J&K, making it one of the most connected areas. Delhi-Katra expressway is also fast being developed. It will open doors for the farmers of the region to bigger markets."