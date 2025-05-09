'Pakistan is a failed state, declare it terror sponsor': Ex-Pentagon official says US must side with India

As India escalated its response to Pakistan's cross-border drone and missile attacks, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin urged the United States (US) to shed ambiguity and back India unequivocally. Labeling Pakistan's behaviour as consistent with that of a “failed state,” Rubin said it's time Washington held Islamabad accountable at the highest level.

“The United States has previously designated individual terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, but we haven't designated Pakistan itself as a state sponsor of terror. It's time to stop designating the tentacles of the octopus and designate its head,” said Rubin, now a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

He called on democratic leaders to stand firm. “The United States should side unequivocally with India. The job of any democratic leader is to protect their citizens. What we see PM Modi and others across the Indian political spectrum doing is rallying to the realisation that all Indians are under threat,” he said.

Rubin also pointed to comments made by Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir. “Before this started, Asim Munir gave away his goal. He argued that Hindus and Muslims should not be able to live together...The fact of the matter is that they live together successfully in India. The only reason why they no longer live successfully together in Pakistan is because Pakistan has systematically driven its minorities out of the country,” Rubin stated.

He added, “Every time Pakistan fails inwardly, in terms of corruption, economy, society, or its leadership, it turns its guns on its minorities to distract the Pakistani people from the government's failings. That is the playbook of a failed state. Fortunately, India has a different playbook in which all Indians thrive and openly discuss their issues.”

Rubin's comments come as India continues its calibrated military retaliation following Pakistan's attempted drone and missile strikes on multiple Indian cities including Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and Srinagar. According to defence officials, over 50 Pakistani drones were shot down across Akhnoor, Samba, Nagrota, and other key locations in a robust counter-drone operation using L-70 guns, Schilka systems, CUAS, Pechora and SAMAR platforms.

In a measured yet forceful response, India on Thursday neutralised Pakistani air defence infrastructure in Lahore using kamikaze drones, part of its broader Operation Sindoor following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reiterated that while India believes in dialogue and restraint, “no limit will become an obstacle” when it comes to protecting national sovereignty. “If anyone tries to take advantage of this restraint, they will face quality action,” he said.

