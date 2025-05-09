Pak swarm meets SAMAR's fury, Pechora's precision: India's iron shield crushes Pakistan's drone invasion

India's integrated air defence systems responded swiftly and decisively as Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile attacks across the western border on the intervening night of May 8–9. Over 50 drones were shot down during the engagement, which extended across key military zones in Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Army deployed a range of weapons systems, including Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), Pechora missiles, SAMAR platforms, and air defence guns like the L-70 and Zu-23mm. "The Air Defence Umbrella that IAF provides ensures the population is safe," the IAF said.

It added, “The impregnable air defence wall of IAF remains vigilant. We also responded in a measured and calibrated manner.”

Pakistan's offensive included drone swarms and multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. “All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” the Indian Army said. Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were among the targets. However, the Ministry of Defence confirmed there were “no casualties or material losses,” adding that the threats were “swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with the established standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

Advertisement

Also, the Madein-India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system had been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. "Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border," defence officials told ANI.

Key defence systems in action

CUAS-HK: Smart tracking and hard kills

India’s Counter Unmanned Aircraft System – Hard Kill (CUAS-HK) played a crucial role in intercepting the drone swarm. The system detects, tracks, identifies, and neutralises UAS threats using both soft kill and hard kill techniques. It helps enforce no-fly zones with minimal collateral damage and provides operators with a “composite air situation” view for real-time decision-making.

SAMAR: Indigenous air defence with Soviet bite

Advertisement

The SAMAR (Surface-to-Air Missile for Assured Retaliation) system is a short-range indigenous air defence solution developed by the IAF, using repurposed Russian-origin missiles. SAMAR-1 employs Vympel R-73E missiles with a range of 8 km, while SAMAR-2 extends the strike radius to nearly 30 km using R-27 missiles. The system is tailored to counter low-flying threats like drones, helicopters, and fighters.

Pechora: Soviet legacy still in service

The Soviet-origin Pechora surface-to-air missile system continues to be a cornerstone of India’s air defence network. Deployed to protect critical assets like airfields, it can target manned and unmanned threats flying at various altitudes. With capabilities in high-interference environments and diverse trajectory interceptions, Pechora remains a vital deterrent in layered air defence.



