'Pakistan mein ghus kar maarengey': Rajnath Singh's stern message for terrorists on ‘targeted killings’ in India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded on Friday to a report stating that India's Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) had adopted a strategy to "eliminate terrorists residing on foreign soil."

“If any terrorist will try to disturb India from any neighbouring country or try to conduct any terror activities in India, we will always give a befitting reply to them," Singh said in an interview with News18.

“If that terrorist will run towards Pakistan [from India], Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge [will kill them by entering into Pakistan]," Singh said.

The defence minister also emphasized India's desire to maintain friendly relations with all its neighboring countries.

“In the past, we have never targeted any country or taken the first towards attacking any country…we never tried to grab land of any other country," he said.

“But if someone targets India again and again, then India won't leave them," Singh said in the interview.

Singh responded to a report by The Guardian alleging that the Indian government carried out assassinations in Pakistan as part of a strategy to eliminate terrorists living abroad.

The report sourced information from Indian and Pakistani intelligence operatives and documents shared by Pakistani investigators. According to Pakistani investigators, the deaths were allegedly orchestrated by Indian intelligence sleeper cells, primarily based in the United Arab Emirates.

Fresh allegations have surfaced regarding nearly 20 killings since 2020 in Pakistan, allegedly carried out by unknown gunmen. This marks the third instance where India has been accused of orchestrating assassinations or assassination attempts on foreign soil.

Previously, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised concerns, citing 'credible allegations' against India in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Additionally, the United States claimed to have thwarted an assassination attempt on another Khalistani separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"While India has previously been unofficially linked to the deaths, this is the first time Indian intelligence personnel have discussed the alleged operations in Pakistan, and detailed documentation has been seen alleging Raw’s direct involvement in the assassinations," the Guardian report alleged.