Pakistan quadruples security for Hafiz Saeed after Pahalgam terror attack link

In the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, Pakistan has dramatically increased security for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, believed by Indian intelligence to be the key orchestrator behind the strike.

Sources told India Today TV that Saeed’s security cover has been ramped up nearly fourfold, with round-the-clock deployment of armed personnel from the Pakistan Armed Forces now guarding his residence in Lahore.

The fortified security measures were reportedly implemented shortly after The Resistance Front (TRF), an LeT proxy, claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. Indian agencies, however, maintain that Saeed played a central operational role, triggering heightened diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Saeed's home, located in the densely populated Johar Town locality of Lahore, is now under drone surveillance, with high-resolution CCTV cameras installed across a 4-kilometre radius. Civilian movement near the property has been banned, and unauthorised drone activity has also been prohibited.

According to sources, the Pakistan Army, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and Lashkar operatives are collectively overseeing his protection. In a notable development, the area has been reclassified as a “sub-jail”, allowing Saeed to retain operational mobility while officially remaining in custody on paper.

Despite being designated a global terrorist by the United Nations and the United States and carrying a $10 million bounty, Saeed continues to reside openly in Lahore. India Today’s exclusive satellite images and videos of his compound show three primary structures: a fortified private residence, a mosque and a madrasa believed to serve as his operational base, and a newly constructed private park.

This isn't the first time Saeed's security has been enhanced. In 2021, a car bomb blast near his house killed three people, prompting earlier reinforcements. Security was once again tightened last month after the targeted killing of his close aide Abu Qatal, prompting a full review of his security by Pakistani intelligence.