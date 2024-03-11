Patna court sends Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide Subhash Yadav to judicial custody till March 22. Details here

A special PMLA court in Bihar's Patna on Monday sent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide Subhash Yadav to judicial custody till March 22. The Enforcement Directorate on March 9 raided premises linked to the RJD leader and sand mafia.

Yadav was arrested on Saturday late night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and presented in the court on Sunday. Yadav was arrested after questioning by ED officials who carried out raids at multiple premises linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide.

During the searches, the ED officials found documents related to sand mining and other financial transactions of Subhash Yadav before arresting him. The central agency found cash worth around Rs 2.37 crore during the search operations.

The ED also seized digital devices of an employee and Subhash Yadav's close associates from the premises. Subhash allegedly operates an illegal sand mining business in Bihar and is a prominent sand trader in Patna. He is also the director of Broadson Construction Pvt Ltd. The money laundering case originates from First Information Reports filed by the Bihar Police.

Subhash previously contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chatra in Jharkhand but was unsuccessful. The ED had also raided his premises two years ago, and in 2018, the Income Tax Department conducted raids in connection with a tax evasion case.

Earlier in this case, ED arrested alleged syndicate member Radha Charan Sah, his son, and the directors of BSPL under the PMLA. In February, the ED provisionally attached two properties worth Rs. 26.19 crore owned by Radha Charan Sah, MLC, Bihar Legislative Council, in connection with a money laundering case against Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd.

The ED initiated an investigation based on 19 FIRs registered by Bihar police under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Bihar Mineral (Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rule, 2019 against Broadson Commodities Private and others.

The agency alleges that an illegal sand sale syndicate controls the illegal sale of sand, investing funds in the company and profiting from the illegal sand sales, which is considered the proceeds of crime. The investigation under PMLA has purportedly revealed that the proceeds of crime of Rs 161 crore have been generated by the illegal sale of sand.