Pawan Kalyan's big charge: '300 temples desecrated under YSRCP, even Ayodhya received contaminated laddus from TTD'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday fired fresh salvo on former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that under the latter's rule, the Tirupati board -- Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams or TTD -- was altered for political gain. He also alleged that even Ayodhya received contaminated laddus from TTD during the YSRCP regime.

Kalyan today initiated an 11-day 'Prayashchitta Diksha' to atone for the use of animal fat in laddus offered at the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

The chief minister said that prasadam distribution has been ongoing for more than 100 years. "But under YSRCP's rule, the TTD board was altered for political gain. The Sri Venkateswara Trust was established, leading to various scams. Worship protocols were changed, and over 300 temples were desecrated," he said.

"I question whether authorities are following protocols in all temples. Fish oil, beef tallow, and pork fat have been found in prasadam. Even Ayodhya received contaminated laddus from TTD during the YSRCP regime," he claimed while speaking to reporters.

"During the YSRCP regime, 219 temples were destroyed. I questioned the vandalism of these temples. We will not tolerate this, and strict action will be taken. What has the TTD board done in the past five years? Hindu devotees must speak out. What was once sacred has been desecrated. The guilty must face punishment."

Kalyan said the temple board's actions go beyond ticket distribution. "I request the Chief Minister to investigate. A white paper report should be released on TTD's actions. We must ensure protocols are followed in all temples. The time has come for unity beyond caste and politics...as I undertake this 11-day penance ritual, I apologize to Lord Venkateswara. We shouldn't remain silent when Hindu temples are desecrated. If this happened in mosques or churches, the nation would erupt."

On Saturday, VHP's Milind Parande said the alleged use of animal fat in the laddus of Tirupati was a "grave insult" to the Hindu faith. "Government control over temple trusts and giving place to people of other faiths in temple management has led to such a condemnable incident," Parande, the VHP national organisational general secretary, said while speaking to reporters.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government has triggered a massive political row. The TDP circulated a lab report, which also confirmed the presence of animal fat in Tirupati temple laddoos.

"This is a grave insult to the Hindu faith," Parande said. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said that only Hindu temples are under government control in the country, while churches and mosques were not.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind said that the "adulteration" in Tirupati laddus is "highly unsanctified" and such acts are considered "sin" in Hinduism. He also expressed apprehension that this could be the story of every temple and pilgrimage site.

(With inputs from agencies)

