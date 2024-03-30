Pawar vs Pawar in Baramati: NCP fields Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra against sister-in-law Supriya Sule

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced Sunetra Pawar's candidature for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, setting the stage for a dramatic electoral showdown against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, daughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar. This familial face-off underscores the intricate dynamics within the influential Pawar clan as they navigate the political landscape of Maharashtra.

The declaration came amidst a flurry of political activity, with Maharashtra NCP unit president Sunil Tatkare revealing the decision shortly after the unveiling of the NCP's initial list of five candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sunetra Pawar, expressing gratitude for the opportunity, remarked that the day held special significance for her, attributing her candidacy to the recognition of her capabilities by leaders across party lines.

Acknowledging the significance of the contest, Tatkare emphasised that the battle in Baramati transcends familial ties, focusing instead on ideological differences and principled politics. Sunetra Pawar echoed this sentiment, asserting that the voters had seized control of the narrative.

The development witnessed a notable shift in strategy as Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare, known for his vocal opposition to Ajit Pawar, opted out of the electoral race, signalling a recalibration within regional politics.

With Sunetra Pawar stepping onto the electoral stage as a relative newcomer, Baramati braces itself for a historic clash between the factions of the Pawar family, following the schism within the party last year. The contest, however, symbolises a deeper power struggle between Ajit Pawar, a prominent figure in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, and his seasoned uncle, Sharad Pawar, renowned for his political acumen and grassroots support.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, comprising six assembly segments, holds strategic significance in Maharashtra's political landscape, with Sharad Pawar's stronghold evident through his repeated victories in the region. Supriya Sule's consistent triumphs in the 2019 elections underscore the formidable reputation of the Pawar legacy in the area.

As the electoral battle gains momentum, Sunetra Pawar has wasted no time in engaging with various social groups, laying the groundwork for her campaign. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has undertaken strategic measures to fortify his turf, including recent interactions with key stakeholders and political rivals.

The NCP (SP), a crucial component of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), alongside the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, gears up for a fiercely contested electoral campaign, aiming to secure its foothold in Maharashtra's political arena.