Business Today
‘People are paying the price for...’: Rahul Gandhi condoles tragic deaths of UPSC aspirants in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar

Three students -- Tania Soni (25), Shreya Yadav (25), and Nevin Dalwin (28) -- died after the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded. The basement housed a library where several students were present. 

Police have arrested Abhishek Gupta, the owner, and Deshpal Singh, the coordinator, of the coaching centre. They have been booked under charges of culpable homicide and negligence.  Police have arrested Abhishek Gupta, the owner, and Deshpal Singh, the coordinator, of the coaching centre. They have been booked under charges of culpable homicide and negligence. 

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of three IAS aspirants and said common people are paying the price for unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level. 

The three UPSC aspirants died after the basement of the building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain, officials said. 

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Gandhi wrote, “The death of students preparing for competitive exams due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate. A few days ago, a student died due to electric shock during the rains.” He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. 

“This collapse of infrastructure is a combined failure of the system. The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life,” the former Congress chief wrote. A safe and comfortable life is the right of every citizen and the responsibility of governments, Rahul asserted.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also condemned the incident. “This is criminal and irresponsible,” she wrote in a post on X. 

Following the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered action against coaching centres being run in the basements in the city. In an official order, Oberoi directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner to initiate action against such coaching centres.

The tragedy has sparked a political firestorm. Delhi revenue minister Atishi ordered an inquiry, while BJP leaders accused the AAP government of negligence for not addressing drainage issues. 

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticised the AAP government, alleging that the administration ignored local residents’ requests regarding drainage issues. 

Published on: Jul 28, 2024, 1:33 PM IST
