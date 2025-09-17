'People find heaven here': UAE ambassador explains why Indians prefer Dubai

Indians have been increasingly relocating to the UAE in recent years, drawn by economic opportunities, safety, and high-quality services. The trend, which predates recent geopolitical tensions in West Asia, has been fueled by Dubai’s growing reputation as a global hub for business, education, and healthcare, making it an attractive destination for professionals and families alike.

Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to India, explained the reasons behind this migration.

He noted that while conflicts in other regions sometimes trigger relocations, many Indians moved to the UAE well before such events. He shared a personal observation from his flights between Delhi and Dubai, where he overheard Indians discussing their decision to stay. One individual recounted initially planning to leave but changed his mind after witnessing how the UAE handled the COVID-19 crisis.

“The way this place reacted to COVID, how everyone had fair access to vaccines and top-notch healthcare, made people decide to stay,” Dr. Alshaali said. He emphasized that there was no discrimination, and essential goods and services remained consistently available during the pandemic, creating a sense of stability and safety.

He added that the UAE’s educational institutions, particularly British curriculum schools, and immediate access to healthcare have further cemented the country as a preferred destination for Indian families. Unlike in some other countries, residents can receive medical care promptly, even for routine checkups.

Dr. Alshaali also highlighted how the UAE’s multiple emirates work cohesively despite having their own rulers and traditions, creating a unified environment that supports both business and lifestyle needs. “People find a safe zone or haven here; once they experience this stability and quality of life, they are reluctant to go elsewhere,” he noted.

The Ambassador’s insights underline why the UAE, particularly Dubai, continues to attract Indians seeking career growth, security, and a family-friendly environment.