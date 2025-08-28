Navroop Singh, author of The Great Reset and co-author of The New Global Order, on Thursday said that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro seemingly sank all the chances that existed for a trade deal.

He also reiterated that India is a sovereign state and not the US' treaty ally or its vassal state. Singh's take came after Navarro said that the Russia-Ukraine war is 'Modi's war".

"By attacking PM Modi directly blaming Ukraine to be Modi's war, Peter Navarro just sunk whatever chance was there for a trade deal. You don't attack the Prime Minister personally. Trump's White House has gone senile and does not understand that pressures and bullying will never work with India. We are a sovereign nation not your treaty ally or a vassal state. Old mannequins in White House need a dressing down," Singh wrote on X.

In another post, the author said that India does not need an "American security umbrella" against China, adding it has its own nuclear triad. He added that India will trade with Russia and China just like the US and the EU do.

Speaking on Navarro's Aksai Chin reminder, Singh said: "Beijing and New Delhi are capable of handling it well! The detente of October 2024 in Eastern Ladakh speaks for it. The two neighbours can deal their issues and yet trade with each other."

Earlier in the day, Peter Navarro intensified his criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing India of "getting in bed with authoritarians".

His comments came just hours after the United States imposed stringent 50% tariffs on Indian goods, an action tied to India's ongoing import of discounted Russian crude oil.

He further stated that India's continuous purchase of Russian crude directly funds Moscow's military actions in Ukraine, which he remarks are indirectly supported by New Delhi.

"Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers, businesses, workers - they lose jobs, factories, income, and higher wages. And then taxpayers lose because we've got to fund Modi's war," Navarro said.