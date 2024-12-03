'Please pray...': Bangladesh lawyers refuse to represent Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, bail denied, Hindu lawyer brutally attacked

The attack on Hindus in Bangladesh seems to not have abated. Hindu monk and former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested in Bangladesh on charges of sedition, faced another legal setback as his bail hearing was postponed on Tuesday. Reports indicate that the delay occurred due to the unavailability of legal representation. As per news reports, Bangladesh lawyers have refused to represent Das.

The next hearing has been scheduled for January 2, 2025.

Das, who formerly served as the divisional organising secretary for ISKCON in Chattogram and as a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last Monday. The arrest has drawn widespread attention and sparked protests.

Advocate Brutally Attacked

Amid the controversy, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das revealed that Advocate Ramen Roy, who had been defending Chinmoy Krishna Das, was violently attacked at his home in Bangladesh. Allegedly targeted by Islamist groups, Roy was critically injured, and his residence was ransacked. He is now in intensive care, battling for his life.

"Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu," Radharamn Das posted on X, along with an image of Roy in the hospital.

Rising Protests in India

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also sparked protests in India. On Monday, a large demonstration took place near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura. Protesters expressed outrage over both the detention of Das and ongoing attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

In a related incident, a group of demonstrators reportedly breached the consulate premises, prompting condemnation from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The MEA described the breach as "deeply regrettable" and emphasized that diplomatic properties must not be targeted under any circumstances. Security at Bangladeshi missions in India has since been reinforced.

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the subsequent violence against his lawyer have highlighted the fraught circumstances faced by Hindu leaders and the broader Hindu community in Bangladesh, igniting cross-border tensions and calls for justice.