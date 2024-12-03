'Islamists' brutally attacked advocate defending Bangladesh's Chinmoy Krishna Das, claims ISKCON

Radharamn Das, spokesperson for International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata, on Monday claimed that the advocate defending Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das is currently struggling for his life.

Das said that the advocate, identified as Ramen Roy, was brutally attacked by "Islamists", who also ransacked his house in Bangladesh. He claimed that Roy's only "fault" was defending Prabhu in court.

Related Articles

The attack, as per Radharamn Das, left Ramen Roy critically injured and he is currently in ICU.

“Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu,” he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU.

Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court.



Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life.#SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu pic.twitter.com/uudpC10bpN — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) December 2, 2024

Last week, Bangladesh police arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Das, who served as a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested while he was en route to Chattogram to attend a rally.

On Tuesday, a Bangladeshi court denied bail to the Hindu monk, who is currently facing sedition charges. Following Das' arrest and denial of bail, violent protests erupted in Bangladesh, leading to the killing of a public prosecutor who suffered severe head injuries.

Bangladesh High Court will hear Chinmoy Krishna Das' bail petition today. Moreover, Radharamn Das also claimed on Friday that another Hindu priest was arrested in Bangladesh's Chattogram following Das' arrest.

The priest, identified as Shyam Das Prabhu, reportedly travelled to visit Chinmoy Das in jail. He was arrested without an official warrant.

At the same time, a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON was filed in the High Court, with the attorney general labelling it as a "religious fundamentalist group". The court, however, rejected the petition seeking a ban on the organisation.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called upon the United Nations to deploy a peacekeeping force in the neighbouring country.

She also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in facilitating the return of persecuted from the country and offer them shelter on this side of the border.

“We are ready to rehabilitate those attacked in Bangladesh. We can share our ‘one roti’ with them if necessary; there will be no shortage of food.”

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus, have been at the receiving end of the relentless attacks by Islamist extremists in the country. As per local media reports, more than 200 temples have been targeted in the country.