'Pakistan prepared for war, we hit their heart. Turned their terror infra into rubble': PM Modi on Op Sindoor

In his first address to the nation after a pause in the India-Pakistan tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Pakistan prepared for war but India hit at their heart and destroyed the terror headquarters in Bahawalpur and Muridke. He saluted the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency, and the scientists for the success of Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi dedicated the success of this operation to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country. "Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country," he said.

The Prime Minister said India has just paused its attacks on the terrorist and military sites of Pakistan, suggesting that Operation Sindoor is very much on.

Speaking on the operation, he said 'Operation Sindoor' is not just a name. "It is a reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country. Operation Sindoor is an unbroken pledge of justice. Late night of 6 May and morning of 7 May, the whole world has seen this pledge turning into results."

The Prime Minister said that the Indian armed forces attacked the terrorist sites in Pakistan. "Terrorists wouldn't have dreamed that India would take such big steps...When Indian missiles and drones attacked those sites in Pakistan, it was not just the buildings of the terrorists, but their courage was thrashed."

Modi said he had given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, "every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai."

The Prime Minister also made it clear that if there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "India's stand has been clear, terror, trade and talks cannot be done together."

Referring to the Pakistan Army's attendance during terrorists' funerals at Muridke, PM Modi said the world has seen the dirty truth of Pakistan when the high-ranked officers of the Army bid the slain terrorists adieu. "There cannot be a bigger proof of state-sponsored terrorism."

Concluding his address, PM Modi said, "Today is Buddha Purnima, Lord Buddha showed us the path of peace. 'Shaanti ka maarg bhi Shakti see hokar jata hai' (The path to peace also passes through strength)"