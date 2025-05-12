'Won’t tolerate any nuclear blackmail': PM Modi draws Lakshman Rekha for Pakistan

In a bold statement following Operation Sindoor, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that India would not bow to nuclear blackmail. His remarks came after India’s decisive military strikes against Pakistan-based terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, sending a strong message to its neighbour.

In his stern statement, he said, "India will not tolerate any sort of nuclear blackmail."

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation on Monday, described how India’s surgical strikes had shattered Pakistan’s war preparations.

“Pakistan prepared for war, but India hit at their heart, destroying terror headquarters in Bahawalpur and Muridke,” Modi stated, commending the bravery of the Indian armed forces.

He praised not just the military but also intelligence agencies, scientists, and all personnel involved in the success of Operation Sindoor. Modi went on to say,

"Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country."

Further mentioning the deadly Pahalgam attack, PM said, "The terrorists removed the 'sindoor' of our sisters. That's why India annihilated the terror headquarters. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in Indian attack. Terrorists who were openly conspiring against India were openly roaming in Pakistan, but India slaughtered them in just one go."

Advertisement

Regarding the recent counter-terror operation, PM Modi stated, "Operation Sindoor is more than just a name; it embodies the emotions of millions of Indians. It symbolises our commitment to justice."

He emphasised the government's full support for the Armed Forces, saying, "We empowered our forces with a free hand to eliminate terrorists."

PM Modi further added that Operation Sindoor has "reshaped the fight against terrorism, establishing a new standard and a new normal."