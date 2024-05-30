PM Modi arrives in Kanniyakumari, to meditate at Vivekananda Rock till June 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kanniyakumari where he will meditate from this evening till June 1, the day when the Lok Sabha polling ends for 2024. The Prime Minister Modi will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekanand did meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam.

The Kanniyakumari district has come under a thick security blanket. All arrangements, including heavy security, are in place for Modi's 45-hour stay at the famed, mid-sea memorial, named after the revered Hindu saint. The Prime Minister will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

PM Modi had undertaken a similar exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign. As the meditation coincides with the silence period ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1, the Congress and DMK have expressed reservation and moved the Election Commission against the PM's spiritual sojourn.

The Dhyan Mandapam is the place where Vivekananda -- a spiritual icon admired by PM Modi -- is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

The PM is also likely to offer prayers at the famous Sri Bhagavathy Amman temple. Ahead of his departure on June 1, Modi is likely to visit the Thiruvalluvar statue, a towering 133 ft sculpture erected for the Tamil bard. The complex is located adjacent to the rock memorial.

Security has been beefed up for Modi's visit and 2000 police personnel will stand guard during his stay, even as the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy will also maintain tight vigil.

The rock, where the PM will meditate, had a major impact on Vivekananda's life and holds a similar significance in the monk's life as Sarnath for Gautam Buddha. It was here that Vivekananda arrived after wandering across the country, meditated for three days, and had a vision for a developed India.

"Meditating at the same place shows Prime Minister Modi's commitment to bringing Swami ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat to life," a BJP leader said, adding the place is also mentioned in holy texts as the site of Goddess Parvati's meditation for Lord Shiva.

"Prime Minister Modi is giving a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari," a leader said, adding that it also shows his deep commitment and affection for Tamil Nadu that he is visiting the state even after the elections are over.

(With inputs from PTI)