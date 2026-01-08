PM Modi calls AI startups ‘co-architects of India’s future’ at high-powered roundtable

In a strong endorsement of India’s growing AI ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a roundtable with 12 Indian AI start-ups at his residence, describing them as “co-architects of India’s future” and assuring full government support for their success.

The meeting comes ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where these startups will showcase their work after qualifying for the "AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge."

Spanning sectors like healthcare, multilingual large language models, engineering simulations, and generative AI, the startups presented their innovations to the Prime Minister. Among those in attendance were representatives from Avataar, BharatGen, Fractal, Gan, Genloop, Gnani, Intellihealth, Sarvam, Shodh AI, Soket AI, Tech Mahindra, and Zenteiq.

The founders observed that India is fast becoming a hub for AI innovation, with a shifting global center of gravity. They also commended the government's continued push to strengthen the country's AI infrastructure and ecosystem.

Modi underscored that AI can drive large-scale transformation and highlighted India’s dual advantage—its strength in innovation and capacity for mass implementation. “India should present a unique AI model to the world that reflects the spirit of ‘Made in India, Made for the World,’” he said.

He stressed that Indian AI models must be ethical, unbiased, and built on strong data privacy principles. He also urged startups to focus on promoting regional languages and indigenous content.

With the global spotlight on AI intensifying, the Prime Minister called on Indian entrepreneurs to aim for global leadership by creating affordable and inclusive AI solutions.

Also present at the meeting were Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

