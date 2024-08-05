PM Modi chairs key meeting over Bangladesh unrest

Amid escalating violence and political instability in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation and its potential impact on India. The meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by key officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Border Security Force (BSF).

PM Modi was also briefed on the Bangladesh situation by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has spoken to Mr. Jaishankar about the issue as well.

The unrest in Bangladesh has intensified, resulting in nearly 300 casualties. The violence was sparked by protests over government job quotas and demands for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. Hasina's subsequent resignation and departure from the country have only exacerbated the turmoil, prompting concerns about regional stability.

Given the proximity and historical ties between the two nations, India is on high alert. The BSF has issued a 'high alert' for all units along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border to prevent any potential spillover of violence and ensure border security. Acting BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and other senior officials have already arrived in Kolkata to oversee the situation firsthand.

Story to be updated soon