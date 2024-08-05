scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
PM Modi chairs key meeting over Bangladesh unrest

Feedback

PM Modi chairs key meeting over Bangladesh unrest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation and its potential impact on India. The meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by key officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

Amid escalating violence and political instability in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation and its potential impact on India. The meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by key officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Border Security Force (BSF).

PM Modi was also briefed on the Bangladesh situation by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has spoken to Mr. Jaishankar about the issue as well.

The unrest in Bangladesh has intensified, resulting in nearly 300 casualties. The violence was sparked by protests over government job quotas and demands for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. Hasina's subsequent resignation and departure from the country have only exacerbated the turmoil, prompting concerns about regional stability.

Given the proximity and historical ties between the two nations, India is on high alert. The BSF has issued a 'high alert' for all units along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border to prevent any potential spillover of violence and ensure border security. Acting BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and other senior officials have already arrived in Kolkata to oversee the situation firsthand.

Story to be updated soon

Published on: Aug 05, 2024, 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement