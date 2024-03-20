PM Modi dials Russian President Putin: 'We agreed to deepen special partnership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin, days after the latter's re-election for another term in Kremlin. PM Modi congratulated Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation and conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress, and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia.

"Spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead," the PM said in a tweet.

The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the years to come. They also reviewed progress in various issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

