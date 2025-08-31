PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Xi Jinping in Tianjin, border and trade top the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping began a bilateral meeting in Tianjin on Sunday, the first such engagement between the two leaders in nearly a year. The 40-minute discussion, attended only by the leaders and their interpreters, is aimed at consolidating the limited thaw in ties since their October 2024 meeting at the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Advertisement

This is Modi’s first visit to China in seven years. He arrived in Tianjin from Japan on Saturday to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and to hold separate meetings with key leaders. In a post on X ahead of the summit, Modi said he looked forward to the deliberations and to engaging with world leaders on the sidelines.

The meeting with Xi comes as both sides seek to stabilize their relationship amid a complicated international backdrop. For India, the talks carry added weight as tensions with Washington intensify following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods and criticism of New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian crude oil.

Diplomatically, Sunday’s talks build on a series of quiet backchannel efforts that began after the Kazan summit. Both countries have since taken steps toward troop disengagement along contested parts of the Line of Actual Control and have cautiously resumed limited travel and cultural exchanges.

Advertisement

Recent high-level discussions have paved the way for progress. On August 19, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval hosted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi, where the two sides agreed to a 10-point consensus. That included activating long-dormant border management mechanisms and creating a new expert group under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) to pursue boundary delimitation.

Officials say Modi and Xi are expected to endorse a calendar of events marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, with final preparations underway this weekend. Trade and investment issues are also on the agenda, alongside security concerns.

Despite cautious optimism, the larger challenge of troop deployments remains unresolved. Both countries continue to maintain an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 troops each along the frontier. Any movement toward de-escalation will likely hinge on the outcome of sustained talks at multiple levels.

Advertisement

The Tianjin meeting reflects a balancing act for New Delhi, which has framed the engagement as a routine bilateral interaction on the sidelines of the SCO summit. However, with shifting regional alignments and new economic pressures, the Modi-Xi talks carry wider implications for India’s strategic positioning.

