PM Modi's appeal in Haryana: 'Congress wants to divide on caste lines, remain united'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress for promoting caste politics, accusing the party of "crushing patriotism" by dividing the country along caste and religious lines. Addressing a public rally in Haryana’s Palwal, Modi said that BJP supporters are patriots, but Congress is trying to mislead them. "Congress wants to crush patriotism in this country by propagating casteism, pitting one community against another," Modi said, indirectly referring to Rahul Gandhi's push for a caste census.

The Prime Minister went on to call Congress "the most deceitful and dishonest party in the country." He pointed to the situation in neighboring Himachal Pradesh, claiming that the party had failed to deliver on its election promises. "They lied to the people of Himachal Pradesh during elections. Now, after forming the government, people are asking Congress, 'what happened to your promises?' and Congress is asking, 'who are you?'"

Modi called on the people of Haryana to stay united and vote for the nation's future. "Today, the whole of Haryana has to take a pledge: all those who love India will remain united. We are one, and we will vote unitedly for the country. We will unite and vote for the future of our children, for the safety of our daughters, for jobs without bribes, and for new investments and opportunities in Haryana," he said.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that historically, whichever party is in power at the Centre often forms the government in Haryana as well. "You formed the BJP government in Delhi for the third time, and now you have decided to form the BJP government here in Haryana for the third time," Modi added.

Taking a further dig at Congress, Modi said the party's approach is one of false promises and inaction. "Congress's formula is neither to work nor let others work. Their politics revolves around empty promises, while the BJP focuses on hard work and delivering results. Congress thought they could rely on past terms, but the people of Haryana won’t serve them power on a platter, just like in Madhya Pradesh where the people showed Congress the reality."

Modi also commented on infighting within the Haryana Congress, referencing tensions between leaders Kumari Selja and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He claimed that those most dissatisfied with the party are from the Dalit, backward, and deprived communities. "The Dalit community has also decided they will not be pawns in Congress's political games. Congress has only one agenda—appeasement for votes. They promised to end reservations for Dalits and backward classes, as they have done in Karnataka."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also hit out at Congress, likening its strategy to the British colonial approach. "The British said 'divide and rule,' but Congress says 'lie and rule.' I’ve been meeting people for the past six months, and I’ve seen how the government’s programs, like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, and more, are improving lives with new homes, water taps, toilets, gas connections, and electricity," Saini said.

Haryana will head to the polls on October 5.




