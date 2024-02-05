PM Modi in Lok Sabha: 'Our third term is not far way, it will have some major decisions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sounded confident of returning to power for another term and said his third term will be of some very big decisions. He said his third term would lay the strong foundation for the next 1,000 years. "Hamara teesra kaaryakaal bahut bade faisalo ka hoga (Our third term will be of very big decisions)," he said while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

हमारा तीसरा कार्यकाल बहुत बड़े फैसलों का होगा...



मैंने लाल किले से कहा था और राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के समय भी दोहराया था कि देश को अगले हजार वर्षों तक समृद्ध और सिद्धि के शिखर पर देखना चाहता हूं।



तीसरा कार्यकाल अगले 100 वर्षों के लिए एक मजबूत नींव रखने का कार्यकाल होगा।



-… pic.twitter.com/x1dtaHTC6C — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) February 5, 2024

"During our first term, we spent a lot of time and energy filling the holes left during the UPA era," he said. "We laid the foundation of a new India in our second term and in the third term we will give new impetus to the building of a developed India."

He said the days of the NDA government's third term were not far. "Only 100-125 days are left...Abki Baar, 400 Paar (this time, we are going to cross the mark of 400 seats," he said. "The BJP will definitely get 370 seats in the upcoming elections."

For the BJP, the construction of the Ram Temple, the scrapping of Article 370, and the implementation of the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) were the biggest poll promises. Of these, the saffron party has achieved two while the UCC is yet to be implemented.