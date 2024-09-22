Day 1 of PM Modi's US visit: US-India firm up drone deal, semiconductor plant to come up in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed the defence partnership between the two countries, including procurement of drones and joint military exercises.

PM Modi held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Quad Summit at the latter’s residence in Delaware state in the US.

The US President welcomed India’s procurement of 31 General Atomics MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) drones, which will enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of India’s armed forces.

The outgoing US President highlighted that US-India is stronger and more dynamic than it was at any other point in the history of the US.

“The United States’ partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I’m struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different,” Biden said after the meeting.

The US had approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B drones to the India for an estimated cost of $3.99 billion in February. Of the 31 drones, the Indian Navy will get 15 Sea Guardian drones, while the Indian Air Force and the Army will get eight Sky Guardian drones each.

The salient feature of the MQ-9B Predator is its ability to operate with pin-drop silence. The drone can fly as close to 250 metres from the ground without the target even having an inkling it is there unless spotted. It can fly higher than a commercial aircraft, around 50,000 feet above the ground, and has a top speed of 442 km/h.

The drone also has the ability to be deployed on lengthy missions in any weather conditions and can carry a variety of payloads including air-to-air missiles, the drone can also be equipped with air-to-ground missiles.

They also lauded the growing defence collaboration between both countries through the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) initiative, which was launched in 2023.

Kolkata to get semiconductor fab unit

PM Modi and the US President discussed the setting up of a new semiconductor fabrication plant in Kolkata.

Both leaders hailed a watershed arrangement to establish a new semiconductor fabrication plant focused on advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics for national security, next generation telecommunications, and green energy applications, the White House said in a statement.

The plant will be established with support from the India Semiconductor Mission as well as a strategic technology partnership between Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the US Space Force, it said.

The GlobalFoundries Kolkata Power Center will enhance mutually beneficial linkages in research and development in chip manufacturing and enable game-changing advances for zero and low emission as well as connected vehicles, internet of things devices, AI, and data centres, the White House said.

US to return Indian antiquities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep appreciation for US President Joe Biden for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.

“Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India. @POTUS @JoeBiden,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

In July, India and the US signed their first agreement to prevent illegal trafficking of cultural property and return of antiquarian objects to their place of origin.

During the talks, Biden said that the US supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India’s important voice, including permanent membership for India in the UN Security Council.

The US President commended PM Modi for his recent visits to Poland and Ukraine. He also lauded PM Modi for "his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector, and on the importance of international law, including the UN charter", the White House said.

Prime Minister Modi is in the US for a three-day visit to further strengthen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi arrived in New York on September 22 to address a key conclave at the United Nations. In New York, Modi will attend an Indian community event at Long Island and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day. PM Modi's other engagements include participating in a round table with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.