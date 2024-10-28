PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 4,900 cr in Gujarat’s Amreli, says 'World is listening to India with seriousness’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that the world is now paying closer attention to India, recognizing its potential and opportunities. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore in Amreli.

“The world is now listening to India with rapt attention and seriousness, and everyone is looking at the country with new hope and discussing the vast possibilities it presents in different fields,” said the prime minister.

The Prime Minister also shared that countries attending the recent BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, showed enthusiasm for partnering with India in its development journey.

Modi stated that these development projects will greatly enhance people's quality of life and boost the region's growth.

“Ports of Gujarat's Amreli district will be developed as part of the port-led development initiative. Gujarat's work in the field of water management has set an example in the country," he said.

Modi shared that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has committed to granting 90,000 visas to Indians annually, emphasizing that India must focus on developing the necessary skills for this opportunity.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Bharat Mata Sarovar at Dudhala, constructed for Rs 35 crore on the Gagadio River in Amreli district.

Earlier, Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, where C295 aircraft will be manufactured.

Modi highlighted that the India-Spain partnership is moving in a new direction, with the project set to boost relations between the two countries and drive the mission of "Make in India, Make for the World."

He extended his best wishes to the teams at Airbus and Tata and paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata.