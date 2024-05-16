‘PM Modi is changing the image of India and Indians...’: Indian-American community leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years of his rule has changed the image of India abroad and has emerged as a true global leader, Dr Bindukumar Kansupada, an Indian-American cardiologist, said.

“Modi Ji is changing the image of Indians not just in India but in the world. He is now considered a global leader... I do believe Modi is reviving Indian pride, Indian culture, and ancient Indian knowledge of yoga, mindfulness and Ayurveda," Dr Kansupada from Philadelphia, told PTI.

Dr Kansupada was in Washington to attend the two-day annual summit "Desis Decides" of Indian-American Impact, which was addressed by Vice President Kamala Harris on May 15. An IIT alumnus, he is on the Board of Directors of WHEELS Global Foundation.

“What Modi has done, from my perspective, first in education," when I went to med school, there were only four medical schools in Mumbai. Now in India, we have more than 700 medical schools. Every district has a medical school. There were only five IITs, if I recall, in 1970 in India. Now we have, I believe 23 IITs,” he said, adding that he has visited India multiple times in the recent past.

Growth is enormous. Confidence level is enormous among Indian youth. Tourism, what you call “Tirth” (religious) tourism has developed. There are more airports than ever I have seen in India. The happiness index is improving. People are more self-sufficient and I think people are proud to be Indians," said the Indian-American doctor.

Dr Kansupada said he would not be surprised if the younger generation of Indian-Americans may have to visit India sometime for business development and community affairs because the country is now a centre of excellence.

Responding to a question, Dr Kansupada said Modi has given a sense of pride to the people of India. "What I’m hearing from them (people in India), most of the middle class, including my mate, which we have in Mumbai, they all love India and Modi,” he said.

“I do believe if more people vote for the next three phases, he should win. He is the leader of all populations -- Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and tribal people. I think he represents all facets of India and I do believe he’ll unite India,” he added.