PM Modi lands in Wayanad, begins helicopter survey to assess situation in the landslide-hit territory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala on Saturday to examine the aftermath of devastating landslides that struck the Wayanad district. His flight touched down at the international airport at approximately 11 AM.

Immediately following his arrival, Modi boarded a helicopter to head to Wayanad, where he will assess the impact of the landslides that have caused significant devastation in the area. Upon his arrival in Wayanad, he is expected to receive briefings from rescue operation teams regarding ongoing evacuation efforts.

Related Articles

The Prime Minister's visit will also include stops at a relief camp and a local hospital, where he will meet and interact with survivors and victims affected by the disaster.

In addition to these engagements, Modi will convene a review meeting to receive a comprehensive update on the landslide incident and the current relief operations.

The region has been severely impacted by the landslides that occurred on July 30, claiming the lives of at least 226 individuals, with many others still unaccounted for. This disaster has been described as one of the most significant natural calamities that have recently affected the southern state.

