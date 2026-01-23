PM Modi launches four new trains, credit facility, radiosurgery centre in poll-bound Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various projects and flagged off new train services in poll-bound Kerala. Speaking at the launch of the projects, Modi said that the day marks a new momentum in the development of Kerala. He said Thiruvananthapuram will be transformed into a major hub with these projects.

"Our cities have played a crucial role in this development. For the past 11 years, our government has made significant investments in urban infrastructure," he said.

PROJECTS LAUNCHED IN KERALA

PM Modi launched projects spanning across sectors including rail connectivity, urban livelihoods, science and innovation, citizen-centric services, and advanced healthcare. Here’s what was launched:

Four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains – Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express – and one passenger train between Thrissur and Guruvayur.

PM SVANidhi Credit Card, which is a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility that will provide instant liquidity, promote digital transactions, and help beneficiaries build formal credit histories.

PM SVANidhi loans to 1 lakh beneficiaries, including street vendors from Kerala.

Foundation stone for CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram was laid. The hub will focus on life sciences and the bio-economy, integrate traditional knowledge systems such as Ayurveda with modern biotechnology, sustainable packaging, and green hydrogen, and promote startup creation, technology transfer, and global collaboration.

Foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram was also laid.

The new Poojappura Head Post Office in Thiruvananthapuram, a modern, technology-enabled facility that will offer a range of postal, banking, insurance and digital services.

MEASURES BY CENTRAL GOVT

PM Modi spoke of the several measures introduced by the central government to provide relief and opportunities for the disadvantaged and the middle class. He highlighted that the exemption of income up to Rs 12 lakh from tax has benefited the middle class and salaried individuals in Kerala.

Over the past 11 years, a major effort has been made to connect crores of citizens to the banking system, promoting financial inclusion, said PM Modi. He added that now the poor, SC, ST, OBC communities, women, and fishermen can easily access bank loans, with the government acting as their guarantor when collateral is unavailable.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the achievements under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, stating that more than 4 crore houses have been built and provided to the poor across the country, including over 1 crore permanent houses for the urban poor. In Kerala, nearly 1.25 lakh urban poor families have received permanent homes.

To ease rising utility costs, Modi mentioned the launch of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at reducing electricity expenses for poor families. He added that under Ayushman Bharat, poor citizens now receive free health treatment worth Rs 5 lakh, and schemes like the Matru Vandana Yojana have been introduced to ensure women's health security.