'Out of 284 roads, 221 yet to be constructed': Shashi Tharoor flags PMGSY-III delays in Kerala in Parliament

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday raised concerns over the slow implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III) in Kerala, pointing to significant delays and unmet targets in rural road projects.

Amid discussions on rural infrastructure in Parliament, Tharoor flagged that nearly half of the sanctioned road length under PMGSY-III in the state remains incomplete. According to data cited by the MP, against a sanctioned road length of 1,421.06 km, about 688.61 km — or nearly 48.5% — is yet to be completed.

Highlighting the delays, he wrote on X, "Against a sanctioned road length of 1,421.06 km, as much as 688.61 km, nearly 48.5%, remains incomplete. Of the 284 roads proposed, 221 are yet to be constructed, and not a single one of the 11 long-span bridges has been built."

Flagging concerns over repeated delays, Tharoor said the extension of the project deadline from March 2025 to March 2026 must translate into faster execution on the ground.

The issue was raised during a broader discussion on rural road infrastructure in Parliament.

Meanwhile, replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said that “more than 7.86 lakh kilometres of rural roads have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana so far, with an expenditure of ₹3.46 lakh crore.”

Paswan added that rural roads are monitored through a structured three-tier quality control mechanism to ensure construction standards and long-term durability. He also clarified that the responsibility for maintaining these roads lies with the respective State and Union Territory governments.

Launched in 2000, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana aims to provide all-weather road connectivity to unconnected rural habitations, improving access to education, healthcare, and markets. Tharoor’s remarks underline the need for urgent corrective steps to ensure Kerala meets PMGSY-III targets within the revised timeline.