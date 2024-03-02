PM Modi launches Oil and Gas projects valued at Rs 1.62 lakh crore across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched a slew of oil and gas sector projects valued at approximately Rs 1.62 lakh crore. These projects span multiple states, including Bihar, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering in Bihar's Begusarai district, PM Modi expressed his commitment to developing Bihar through the 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) program.

PM Modi highlighted the rich pool of talented youth in Begusarai and emphasized the historic support the region has provided to farmers and workers. He noted that the unveiled development projects are instrumental in positioning India as the third-largest economic power globally, contributing to the prosperity of Bihar.

In addition to the inauguration of oil and gas sector projects, PM Modi flagged off four trains during the event. These include the Danapur-Jogbani Express (via Darbhanga-Sakri), trains from Jogbani to Saharsa and Siliguri, and the Sonpur-Vaishali Express.

In the presence of Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Modi dedicated the 'First Oil' from the KG Basin to the nation. He also flagged off the inaugural crude oil tanker from the ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater project. These developments mark a significant milestone in the country's energy sector, contributing to enhanced energy security and economic resilience.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep S Puri, said, "Deeply privileged to witness the historic inauguration/laying foundation stones of 45 development projects worth Rs 1.62 lakh crore by PM Modi Ji from Begusarai today." Among these projects, several initiatives worth about Rs 14,000 crore were taken up for Bihar.

The inauguration included laying the foundation stone for the expansion of the Barauni Refinery, a project valued at over Rs 11,400 crore. Additionally, projects like the extension of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline to Patna and Muzaffarpur, along with the grid infrastructure at Barauni, were initiated.

Other projects unveiled encompassed the expansion of the Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex in Haryana, the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) in Andhra Pradesh, the city gas distribution network in Fazilka, Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh districts of Punjab, and the establishment of a new POL depot at Gulbarga in Karnataka.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The inauguration included the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) fertilizer plant in Barauni, a project valued at over Rs 9,500 crore, aiming to provide affordable urea to farmers, fostering an increase in productivity and financial stability.

Furthermore, several railway projects, with a cumulative worth of around Rs 3,917 crore, were inaugurated and had their foundation stones laid during the event.

Additionally, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 'Bharat Pashudhan' initiative, a digital database for livestock animals in the country. This project involves the tagging of approximately 29.6 crore out of an estimated 30.5 crore bovines with identity, making their details available in the database. The 'Bharat Pashudhan' initiative aims to empower farmers by establishing a traceability system for bovines, contributing to disease monitoring and control in the livestock sector.

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the '1962 Farmers App,' which provides access to records of all data and information present within the 'Bharat Pashudhan' database. This app is designed to empower farmers by providing them convenient access to information related to livestock, contributing to better management and decision-making in the agricultural sector.

