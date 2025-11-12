PM Modi meets Red Fort blast victims, offers condolences at LNJP Hospital

In the aftermath of the deadly blast at Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 10 lives and left over 20 injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately visited the victims at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Just after returning from his two-day state visit to Bhutan, PM Modi went straight to the hospital to personally meet the injured. Sources confirmed that the Prime Minister took time to individually interact with the victims, wishing them a swift recovery. He was briefed by doctors and hospital officials on the ongoing treatment and care for those affected by the explosion.

Delhi Blast 2025

On Monday, a high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort killed 10 people and injured 24, leaving mangled bodies and wrecked vehicles in its wake.

Coinciding with the attack, authorities recovered 2,900 kilograms of materials used to make IEDs in Haryana’s Faridabad after dismantling a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.