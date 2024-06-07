NDA's PM nominee Oath ceremony: Date, time, when and where to watch NDA govt formation coverage

The National Democratic Alliance has claimed the right to form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term. On Friday, newly-elected MPs met in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building and chose Narendra Modi as their leader, allowing him to take the oath as Prime Minister. The oath ceremony is scheduled for Sunday at 6 PM.

The swearing-in ceremony is set for Sunday, June 9. Rashtrapati Bhavan will be closed to the public from June 5 to June 9, as announced by the Deputy Press Secretary to the President. This closure is to prepare for the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers, according to an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Visit of the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) will remain closed for the general public from June 5 to 9, 2024, due to preparation for the forthcoming event of the swearing-in-ceremony of the Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the official statement said.

As per the final results announced by the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinched a majority by securing 294 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi visited President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and tendered his resignation with that of the Union Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignations and urged him and his colleagues to remain in their positions until the new government was established.