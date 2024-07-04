PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on His 122nd Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to Swami Vivekananda on Thursday, his 122nd death anniversary. The PM reiterated the dream of achieving a prosperous and progressive society in his prayers.

I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dream of a prosperous and progressive society. July 4, 2024

Swami Vivekananda, who passed away on July 4, 1902, at the young age of 39, played an important role in the spiritual enlightenment of the masses and spreading Indian culture across the globe. The Chief disciple of Indian mystic Ramkrishna Paramhans, Vivekananda, popularised Indian culture across the world.

He delivered several speeches across the United States, England, and Europe, to promote the core beliefs of Hindu philosophy. He established Belur Math in 1899, where he died in 1902.

Vivekananda spread Vedanta philosophy in the West and established the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission to serve the poor. He became popular in the 1893 Parliament of Religions in Chicago, where he delivered his famous speech, beginning with the words, "Sisters and brothers of America..." received a standing ovation and are still remembered today.

Despite his short life, his teachings and vision have had a lasting impact on millions of people worldwide.