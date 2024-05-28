PM Modi to go for meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari from May 30-Jun 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day spiritual retreat in Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu, sources told India Today on Tuesday.

The retreat is scheduled to begin after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election campaign and will take place from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1.

During his visit, PM Modi will meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the same location where Swami Vivekananda meditated after traveling across India.

This rock, situated about 500 meters from the mainland at the confluence of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea, holds significant historical and spiritual importance. Swami Vivekananda is believed to have attained enlightenment here after meditating for three days.

The site is also noted in Hindu beliefs as the place where Goddess Kanniyakumari performed penance in devotion to Lord Shiva. A small projection on the rock, thought to be an imprint of the goddess's foot, adds to its religious significance.

PM Modi has a history of undertaking spiritual journeys following election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji’s Pratapgarh.



The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election is scheduled for June 1, with the campaign concluding on May 30. The election is being held in seven phases starting from April 19, with results expected on June 4. PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are aiming to secure another term in office, hoping to surpass their performance in the 2019 elections.