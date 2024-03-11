scorecardresearch
Business Today
News
India
PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 4,100-cr Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway today; all you need to know

Dwarka Expressway inauguration: The Haryana section of the 8-lane expressway includes two packages of 10.2-km-long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7-km-long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway today that has been constructed to ease up traffic between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway 48. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth Rs 1 lakh crore from the event at Gurugram on Monday. 

The PM will inaugurate the 9.6-km-long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)-Package 3 from Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at a cost of about Rs 4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; and Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The Kiratpur-to-Nerchowk section of NH-21 (two packages) worth around Rs 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet-Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs 2,750 crore in Karnataka; and 42 other projects worth Rs 20,500 crore across different states will also be inaugurated today.

The projects are expected to contribute towards the growth of the NH network as well as help in boosting socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade and commerce in regions across the country. 

All you need to know about the landmark Dwarka Expressway inauguration today:

  • The Haryana section of the 8-lane expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore.
  • It includes two packages of 10.2-km-long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7-km-long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.
  • The Haryana section of the expressway will provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.
  • On Monday, traffic movement will be regulated in many areas for the inauguration of the expressway.
  • PM Modi will inaugurate the expressway in Dwarka Sector-25 and traffic movement will be regulated in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, the advisory, issued on Sunday, stated.
  • The advisory urges commuters to avoid certain areas including Dhulsiras Chowk, the crossing between Sector 8 and 9, Carmel Chowk in Sector-20, Janki Chowk near the Sector-23 police station, and the Pochanpur flyover at Sector-23 Chowk. 
  • Traffic will also be regulated near the Transport Authority office, the Sector-21 metro station, and the cut at Pacific Mall. Additionally, commuters are advised to avoid the route from the Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli, and from Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road.
  • People travelling to railway stations, hospitals, and ISBTs have been advised to plan ahead of their travel. People have been asked to avail public transport to help decongest roads. 

Published on: Mar 11, 2024, 8:14 AM IST
