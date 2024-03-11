PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 4,100-cr Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway today; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway today that has been constructed to ease up traffic between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway 48. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth Rs 1 lakh crore from the event at Gurugram on Monday.

The PM will inaugurate the 9.6-km-long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)-Package 3 from Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at a cost of about Rs 4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; and Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The Kiratpur-to-Nerchowk section of NH-21 (two packages) worth around Rs 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet-Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs 2,750 crore in Karnataka; and 42 other projects worth Rs 20,500 crore across different states will also be inaugurated today.

The projects are expected to contribute towards the growth of the NH network as well as help in boosting socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade and commerce in regions across the country.

All you need to know about the landmark Dwarka Expressway inauguration today: