PM Modi to visit Israel tomorrow, strategic partnership and defence ties on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to Israel on February 25-26, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Tuesday. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet Netanyahu, and the two leaders will review the significant progress made in the India-Israel strategic partnership. They will also discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

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The leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.