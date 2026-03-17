Hormuz blockade: Trump says NATO allies refused to join US military ops against Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that most NATO allies had informed Washington they would not participate in the ongoing American military operation against Iran, while asserting that the United States did not require their support.

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Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Washington had been told that NATO countries did not want to be involved in the campaign against what he described as Iran’s "Terrorist Regime."

"The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran in the Middle East," he wrote on Truth Social.

Also read: 'Stunning gains in 17 days': US professor says Iran is more powerful now than before the war

Trump said the position came despite broad agreement among Western governments about Iran's nuclear programme. "I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one-way street - We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need."

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The US President has been urging several countries to send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz after Iran restricted shipping through the vital oil route, a move that has sharply pushed up global oil prices.

Trump also claimed that US forces had inflicted significant damage on Iran's military capabilities during the campaign. "We have decimated Iran’s Military — Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again!"

He said the scale of the military operation meant Washington did not require assistance from NATO or other allied countries. "Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance - WE NEVER DID!"

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Trump added that the United States did not require help from other major US partners either. "Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!"