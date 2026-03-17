Moving away from the long-held B-school preference for consulting giants like McKinsey and Unilever, a new trend is emerging in Gen Z career aspirations. Global technology leaders are now firmly in the lead, with Google, Microsoft, and Amazon topping the list of most preferred employers among both engineering students and management graduates.

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Unstop, a platform connecting nearly 30 million students and early professionals with career opportunities, has released its Unstop Talent Report 2026, titled Era of Human + AI: Decoding India’s Talent Landscape. Based on insights from over 37,000 students and 500 HR leaders, the report captures how Gen Z is reshaping career expectations, workplace preferences, and early career priorities.

A key highlight: the ranking of India’s most desirable companies across industries offering a clear view into where the country’s young talent wants to build its future.

In the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, HDFC Bank breaks into the top five, while Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Morgan Stanley emerge as the top three preferred employers among students.

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Within consulting, McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, and Boston Consulting Group continue to lead, underscoring sustained interest in strategy and advisory roles.

In the FMCG and fast-moving consumer durables (FMCD) space, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Nestlé take the top three spots, edging past P&G as the most attractive companies for Gen Z, particularly among B-school students.

For engineering talent, service firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro remain the leading choices for early career opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the product technology segment, global giants Google, Microsoft, and Amazon continue to dominate Gen Z career aspirations.

Among Indian conglomerates offering general management roles at B-schools, Tata Administrative Services, Reliance Industries, and Aditya Birla Group emerge as the top three, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani.

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Notably, in the new-age recruiter category, companies like Eternal, Swiggy, and Meesho are gaining traction as preferred workplaces for students seeking dynamic, fast-paced environments.

“The rankings are entirely student-driven, there are no nominations or prompts. What students type is what we capture, and that’s what makes the shift so significant,” said Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Unstop.

Together, these preferences point to a deeper shift in how Gen Z evaluates employers prioritising learning opportunities, transparency, and faster career progression over traditional markers of prestige.

It’s Not About the Money Anymore

When choosing their first job, learning opportunities emerge as the strongest driver for Gen Z, with 60–65% of respondents prioritising learning and skill development, far ahead of salary considerations at 11–13%, as per the report.

“It’s not that Gen Z is less loyal, the variables defining loyalty have expanded. Learning, growth, and role variety now matter just as much as stability,” Aggarwal notes.

The findings also show that transparent pay and clear career progression are critical expectations, with nearly 27% of candidates dropping out of hiring processes due to lack of salary transparency.

Gen Z Has Moved On, Have Companies?

Despite evolving expectations of young professionals, organisations are still catching up. The report finds that only 36% of HR leaders feel fully prepared to hire and manage Gen Z talent, pointing to a clear readiness gap.

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At the same time, 49–59% of early career employees leave due to limited growth opportunities, highlighting the need for structured career pathways and stronger mentorship.

Notably, over 90% of Gen Z professionals are willing to accept slightly lower compensation in exchange for better learning, faster career progression, and improved work–life balance.

“If flexibility is missing, people are willing to move, even for lower pay. Work-life balance today is no longer a perk; it’s a baseline expectation,” Aggarwal notes.

The New Campus Hiring Playbook

The report highlights a shift in how students are discovering job opportunities. Nearly 95% are open to exploring off-campus roles if they offer better prospects, signalling a move beyond traditional placement pipelines.

At the same time, disparities across institutions remain stark. Students at campuses hosting over 150 recruiters annually are nearly 2.9 times more likely to secure placements compared to those at campuses with fewer than 30 companies visiting.

Why Internships Are Becoming Hiring Pipelines

Internships are increasingly emerging as the primary entry point into the workforce, with 78% of organisations now running structured internship programmes. This reflects a broader shift towards a “proof of work” model, where employers prioritise demonstrated skills over traditional resumes.

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“We’re moving from resume-based hiring to proof of work. Internships are becoming the way companies evaluate real capability before making full-time bets,” says Aggarwal.

However, only 16% of organisations convert more than 80% of interns into full-time roles, pointing to a gap between internship exposure and long-term hiring outcomes. Students, meanwhile, expect internships to offer meaningful work from day one, along with mentorship and clear pathways to pre-placement offers (PPOs).

What’s Driving Early Exits Among Freshers

The report also flags persistent challenges in early career retention.

HR leaders identify higher studies (38%), better pay (30%), job-role mismatch (23%), and stronger employer brands (22%) as the primary drivers of early attrition.

Adding to the concern, nearly 26% of freshers remain on the bench for three to six months before being assigned meaningful work, significantly increasing the likelihood of early job switches.