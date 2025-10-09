Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, describing it as a "reflection of the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu".

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed hope that the release of hostages and increased humanitarian assistance would bring relief to the people of Gaza and pave the way for lasting peace.

We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu.



We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

The first phase of the plan, announced by Trump on Wednesday following talks in Egypt, entails the release of all hostages held by Hamas and a partial Israeli troop withdrawal to an agreed line. “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump said on Truth Social. He also thanked mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, calling them “blessed are the peacemakers.”

What is Trump's peace plan about?

Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan aims to end the two-year-long conflict and includes a ceasefire, the release of hostages, Hamas’s disarmament, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The negotiations involved delegations from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, with high-profile figures such as Qatar’s prime minister, Turkey’s intelligence chief, Jared Kushner, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff present.

The first phase also addresses a prisoner exchange. Hamas submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners it seeks to release, including high-profile inmates like Marwan Barghouti from the rival Fatah movement. In return, the group will release 47 remaining hostages captured during its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which sparked the ongoing war.

The plan unfolds against the backdrop of escalating humanitarian crises. Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,183 people, mostly civilians, and more than half of the dead are women and children, according to UN-verified figures. Gaza is facing widespread devastation and famine, and hostage families continue to plead for the return of their loved ones.

Trump also indicated he may travel to the Middle East later this week, potentially visiting Egypt or Gaza, to monitor the implementation of the peace plan. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said he is committed to bringing the hostages home “with God’s help.”

As celebrations erupted in parts of Gaza upon news of the deal, residents expressed cautious optimism. Mohammed Zamlot, displaced from northern Gaza, said, “We’re closely following every bit of news about the negotiations and the ceasefire.”