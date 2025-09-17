PM Modi’s 75th birthday marked by mega rollouts, film drive, and mementos e-auction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday is being marked by a nationwide blitz of events, welfare schemes, and political fanfare, with BJP-led states rolling out high-profile initiatives and celebrations—from rural health campaigns to film screenings and a mementos e-auction.

The BJP has lined up a 15-day ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ campaign, running from September 17 to October 2, packed with blood donation drives, sanitation initiatives, public discussions, and exhibitions on Modi’s achievements.

A major highlight will be the nationwide screening of Chalo Jeete Hain, a national award-winning film inspired by Modi’s childhood. The film will be shown in thousands of schools and cinema halls as a tribute to society’s “silent heroes.”

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will oversee the launch of 75 development and welfare projects. Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to unveil 15 national-level initiatives at Thyagraj Stadium, including 101 Arogya Mandirs, 150 dialysis centers, and 75 police drones.

Meanwhile, Modi will personally launch the Suman Sakhi Chatbot, aimed at providing maternal and child health information to rural women, and initiate direct fund transfers under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to eligible mothers across India.

The Delhi Fire Service will deploy 24 new Quick Response Vehicles to tackle fire and traffic emergencies. In Bihar, the BJP flagged off the Chalo Jeete Hain rath campaign from Patna, sending 243 decorated vehicles across assembly constituencies to showcase NDA achievements.

Adding to the celebrations, the Ministry of Culture announced the start of the 7th edition of the Prime Minister’s Mementos E-Auction. Over 1,300 gifts—including paintings, sculptures, religious idols, and sports memorabilia—will be auctioned online between September 17 and October 2.