PM Modi’s birthday marked with Seva Parv 2025, a digital service festival on NaMo App

To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the NaMo App has launched Seva Parv 2025, a 15-day digital volunteering festival designed to honor his lifelong commitment to seva (service). Running until October 2, the initiative combines service, learning, and interactive experiences to inspire citizens to embody the Prime Minister’s guiding mantra: “सेवा ही संकल्प, राष्ट्र प्रथम ही प्रेरणा.”

The campaign offers nine interactive modules that allow citizens, supporters, and karyakartas to contribute to a nationwide movement of service and celebration.

Sabka Saath, Sabki Seva – 15 Acts of Service: Users can plant trees, donate blood, or join cleanliness drives, uploading selfies of their seva acts to earn certificates and leaderboard recognition.

Virtual Exhibition & Modi Milestones Photobooth: An immersive showcase of Modi’s journey, from childhood to national leadership, complete with videos, exhibitions, and a “selfie with PM” experience.

AI Shubhkamna Reel: Citizens can instantly generate personalized AI-powered birthday wishes by sharing their details and the government schemes they’ve benefited from.

Discover Your Modi Trait: A quiz-driven activity that matches participants with one of the PM’s defining qualities—Visionary, Calm in Crisis, or Nation Builder.

Know Your NaMo Quiz: A 10-question challenge about Modi’s life and leadership, rewarding perfect scores with certificates.

Main Bhi Modi: Participants upload seva selfies, which are compiled into a dynamic portrait of the Prime Minister, symbolizing collective service.

NaMo Book Collection: Curated books on Modi’s life and works, available for purchase or gifting.

NaMo Merchandise: T-shirts, caps, and mugs with fresh Modi slogans, directly orderable through the app.

World Wishes PM Modi: A live global feed of birthday greetings from leaders, dignitaries, and international figures, reflecting Modi’s growing stature.

Beyond the activities, Seva Parv 2025 emphasizes the need to balance celebration with service. By engaging digitally, citizens can contribute to causes that mirror Modi’s focus on nation-first values, while also connecting with his journey and inspiring milestones.