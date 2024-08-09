PM Narendra Modi to visit Wayanad on August 10 for relief and rehabilitation review

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Wayanad on August 10, Saturday to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following recent landslides in the region.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Kannaur at approximately 11 AM, from where he will undertake an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

Around 12:15 PM, the Prime Minister will visit on-the-ground locations impacted by the disaster, where he will receive a briefing from rescue teams regarding the evacuation operations currently underway. He is expected to oversee the rehabilitation efforts in the area to ensure effective support for those affected.

In addition to the site visits, the Prime Minister will attend a relief camp and a local hospital, where he will have the opportunity to meet and converse with victims and survivors of the landslide, offering them support during this challenging time.

Following these engagements, the Prime Minister will chair a review meeting to receive a detailed briefing about the incident and the comprehensive relief efforts being orchestrated in response to the crisis.

