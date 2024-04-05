'PM sleeps when injustice happens': Mamata Banerjee takes jibe on Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a strong criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening him to the mythological character 'Kumbhakarna,' suggesting he was indifferent to atrocities against women, Muslims, and Dalits across the country.

Banerjee's remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong criticism of the West Bengal government regarding the Sandeshkhali incident. Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of making efforts to protect the accused individuals.

She asserted that her government had acted against the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident. She questioned Prime Minister Modi about the action taken against those who committed atrocities against Sakshi Malik, an athlete who won a medal for the country. Banerjee pointed out that despite being made a leader, no FIR had been filed against the accused.

“Tell me what action you have taken against the accused persons who perpetrated atrocities on Sakshi [Malik], who won a medal for the country. You made him a leader and not a single FIR has been filed against him," Mamata asked PM Modi.

“Modi babu, when Bilkis was killed, you were sleeping. When Muslims and Dalits were being humiliated in Hathras, you were sleeping like Kumbhakarna. When people were killed in Assam during the NRC, you were sleeping,” she said.